Studio 206 hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Sept. 21, offering a unique photography service to the area.
Photographers Jina LaFary and Keshia Amburgey teamed their talents together and opened the photography studio earlier this summer but have added a third party, Kristen, who specializes in hair and makeup, to their staff. The business offers three large rooms with backdrops and props to make the photo session one that will not soon be forgotten. Studio 206 offers settings for children, holiday themes and even will feature pajama photos and simulated poses of children baking Christmas cookies.
For more information, visit their website and Facebook page at Studio 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.