A new study finds Kentucky has the highest rate of older adult food insecurity in the nation.
The report, Hunger Among Adults, released in May shows Kentucky’s food insecurity rate among adults age 50-59 was 18.6% while the national rate was 11.3%. The data are from 2017, the most recent year for which data are available.
Another report shows Kentucky’s 8.4% food insecurity rate for seniors age 60 or older was also higher than the national average of 7.7 percent in 2017, the most recent year for which data are available. The State of Senior Hunger in America was also released in May.
“Too many older adults and senior citizens in Kentucky are struggling to put food on table after decades of hard work,” said Feeding Kentucky Executive Director Tamara Sandberg. “They are faced with agonizing choices such as paying for food or paying for medicine. We must do more to ensure that the golden years are truly golden for every Kentuckian.”
Sandberg said it’s deep concerning that the state’s rate of food insecurity among older adults has been steadily increasing over time. She added the increase means many among the next wave of adults joining a growing senior population will likely struggle to put food on the table.
According to the reports, the change in the rate and number of food-insecure seniors from 2016 to 2017 is not statistically significantly different. The rate and number of food-insecure seniors has gone down since reaching a peak in 2014, but they remain substantially higher than in 2007, before the Great Recession, when 6.3 percent of seniors were food insecure.
However, there are several programs available to help seniors, including the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program and the Nutrition Program for the Elderly, which is for seniors unable to visits a food pantry to access food. These are in addition to local food banks and SNAP benefits.
“Food insecurity is extremely detrimental to senior health,” Sandberg said. “We know that food-insecure seniors are more likely to be diabetic, suffer from depression, have high blood pressure and have congestive heart failure. Ensuring that older Kentuckians have access to the nutritious food they need will lower health care costs, which is all the more important as the number of senior citizens grows.”
There are ways to help though.
Sandberg said food and monetary donations to senior citizen centers and food pantries make a big impact on seniors struggling with hunger. She said often a struggling senior citizen may be hesitant to accept food resources because they assume there are others who need it more.
“Our goal is to ensure that no senior citizen in Kentucky has to make a choice between paying for food and paying for medicine,” Sandberg said. “None should wonder where their next meal will come from. We must do more to connect seniors with the resources available to them.”
The reports notes where one lives to be a potential factor. In 2017, seniors who live in the southern United States are more likely to be food insecure.
Also, seniors who live with grandchildren are more likely to be food insecure than seniors who do not. One in six seniors in multi-generational households (15.7 percent) is food insecure, compared to 7.3 percent of seniors who do not reside with grandchildren.
"The high rate of food insecurity among 50-59 year olds in Kentucky is very concerning, both on its own, and because of research showing that food insecurity is associated with many negative health outcomes,” said Dr. James Ziliak, Director of the University of Kentucky's Center for Poverty Research and co-author of the reports. “Onset of poor health at this age portends greater challenges for aging in place as these older adults approach retirement."
For the third consecutive year, the State of Senior Hunger in America was produced by Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief charity with a nationwide network of 200 food banks. This is the first year Feeding America has produced the Hunger Among Older Adults report. The studies were conducted by researchers Dr. James P. Ziliak and Dr. Craig Gundersen.
The reports can be found online at https://www.feedingamerica.org/research/senior-hunger-research/senior.
