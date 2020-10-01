Sturgill finds public health field rewarding and fulfilling

"I love my job here."
Those were the words of Tara Sturgill, community health worker at the Laurel County Health Department, after being given this year's "Trailblazer Award."
Sturgill and Epidemiologist Gabriella Hodges tied for the yearly recognition - one chosen by health department employees each year.
Sturgill said receiving the Trailblazer Award was a shock but one that she deeply appreciates.
"Everybody here deserves an award," she said. "With the COVID pandemic, everyone here is doing outside their normal routine and helping out."
Sturgill joined the local health department in 2016, beginning her career as a clerk but moving up in the ranks of administration. As a Certified Community Health Worker, Sturgill assists pregnant women in conjunction with London Women's Care to distribute information of pregnancy, prenatal care, opioid addiction and treatment and local resources to assist those in need. She also works with the health department's "Syringe Exchange" program and assists pregnant women with the WIC (Women, Infant and Child) nutrition program.
The Syringe Exchange program, she said, is especially encouraging, as many pregnant women either slow or stop their use of illicit drugs.
"Most women just want to do what is best for their baby, so that's always good," she said.
While COVID-19 has changed many of the daily routines of people, Sturgill's job has changed to include duties in that perspective as well.
"I communicate with test sites and get the numbers of tests and positive cases," she said. "I also help with getting PPE (personal protective equipment) to those who need it. COVID has certainly changed the perspective of everything."
She couples her duties with the public with down time with her 8-year-old son, Justin.
"He spends a lot of time at his dad's farm, riding horses and driving the tractor," she said. "He and I both like being outside."
Career-wise, however, being in the health field is something Sturgill has leaned toward since she was in high school.
"I've worked in the health field since I was 17 - my first job was through co-op at a doctor's office," she explained. "My mammaw was a CNA as long as I can remember, and she's always been my favorite person."
Sturgill graduated from Corbin High School and went to Somerset Community College for two years. She was applying for several jobs after that - one of which was at the Laurel County Health Department.
"I didn't get that job, but I got another one here," she said.
Sturgill said being involved in the public health arena is a reward in itself.
"I like being able to help people," she said. "Most people are very responsive and appreciative. The only frustration I have is that there are plenty of resources out there but people aren't aware of all of them. I try to tell them everywhere they can get assistance and support."
