Sublimity Elementary’s staff and students celebrated Read Across America last week. One day was centered around Dr. Seuss’ book, "What Pet Should I Get?" Being that Dr. Seuss was such a pet lover himself, students were encouraged to bring in items that could be donated to the Laurel County Animal Shelter. Combining a love for reading and animals with a desire to serve the community, students from Sublimity Elementary school, brought in 362 items to be donated. Mrs. Taylor’s fourth grade class, brought in the most items and earned a popcorn and pop party in the library.
Sublimity Elementary donates to animal shelter
