Of the 47 Kentucky schools honored as "Bright Spots in Education" awarded by the Prichard Committee, the Laurel County School District had four named to the list. Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett recognized each of those schools by presenting the principals of each school with a certificate of achievement. Two of those were presented during Monday's meeting. The Bright Spots in Education recognizes schools who have improved their academic achievement through testing, scoring higher than their targeted goals.
Photos by Nita Johnson
