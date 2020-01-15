Sublimity Elementary School was named a National ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act) Distinguished School on Dec. 29. The school was recognized for exceptional student performance and academic growth for two consecutive years.
"We are very honored and excited to be recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School," said Kristina Thomas, principal of Sublimity. "The creative approach to instruction and the warm and nurturing environment make Sublimity Elementary an exceptional place for staff and students. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work in such a special place."
The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program is a project by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA). Since its inception in 1996, the program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students.
ESEA was spearheaded in 1965 by President Lyndon Johnson to ensure students from low-income households succeed academically. It provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state education agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
Schools named by the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program must qualify under one of the following categories:
— Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years, the category Sublimity achieved.
— Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years
— Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g., homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)
Sublimity is one of up to 100 schools throughout the nation to receive the National ESEA Distinguished School title. With this title, the students, teachers, faculty and parents of Sublimity will be recognized for the hard work they put in every day.
Sublimity's students are also recognized by faculty daily in the following categories: Academic Excellence, 110% Effort, Improvement/Growth, and Character.
"We did go a little beyond the everyday rewards to celebrate exceptional student performance and academic growth by purchasing every student and staff member a Sublimity Eagle T-shirt with their awards and accomplishments displayed," Thomas explained. "We also had an Eagle Block Party that was free of charge. Hotdogs, pizza, chips, popcorn and refreshments were served. A variety of options for entertainment were enjoyed by all such as games, music, bike parades, firetruck tours and face painting."
Going forward, Thomas plans to continue the collaborative and strategic focus among students -- which she cites as the center of Sublimity's success. She says the school will continue to prioritize open and honest communication regarding the students' achievements and areas in need of improvement.
"We work as vertical and horizontal teams to analyze practices and determine ways in which instruction can be improved. We strive to provide each and every child with the best possible learning environment. All staff members have and maintain high expectations for all students. The Sublimity community plans to continue our work together to ensure we provide students with the appropriate scaffolds needed in order for them to reach these expectations and their fullest potential," said Thomas.
