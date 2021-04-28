As the leaves bud out in signs of spring, one tree on the Sue Bennett Properties has special historic meaning.
The large tree beside the Belle Bennett Building displays a massive spread of leaves and branches throughout the spring and summer with its foliage displaying a yellow hue in the fall before its leaves are whisked away from the approaching winter winds.
It stands tall in its placement on the hill that overlooks downtown London - a testimony of the changes of the town where it flourished for nearly 100 years.
Its history is likely unknown to the many motorists who pass by each day as they round the curve along West Fifth Street toward their many destinations. Its history is likely unknown to many former occupants of the property - college students, staff and visitors - who have no recollection of its origin or its significance on the campus itself.
Jim Hays, co-owner of the former college campus, grew up there where his father, Earl Hays, served as president of Sue Bennett College for many years. He remembers the story of the massive tree and shared a photo when it was planted on the campus in 1923.
"There was a group of students who went to Washington D.C. and brought the tree back home," he said. "They planted it beside the Belle Bennett building and it has lived all these years."
Hays said he is probably one of few who know the significance of the tree. He is also one of few who still appreciate its continuing legacy of the former college campus.
Sue Bennett College was established in 1897 as an elementary school before transitioning into a two-year college in 1922. The school was affiliated with the United Methodist Church, which operated the college until its closure in early 1998. The school was a dream of Bennett and her sister, Isabelle (known as Belle) who wanted to bring educational opportunities to the low income region of southeastern Kentucky. After Sue Bennett's untimely death, the mission of establishing the college became Belle's goal.
As owners of the property, the United Methodist Church then utilized the campus buildings by hosting several organizations until the facility sold. It now hosts several organizations including a church in the former gymnasium, a Crossfit facility in the "old gym," a rental home, and former location of the Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy program.
Hays and some partners purchased the property several years ago, changing its name from the Methodist Church's surname of "The Bennett Center" to "Sue Bennett Properties," as it remains known today.
The tree that originated in the nation's capital has spread its seeds throughout the campus over the years and Hays has cultivated those into sections of seedlings. Last fall, Hays was distributing the seedlings to acquaintances who expressed a desire for the selection of seedlings and flowers that still thrive on the campus.
While the college itself closed nearly a quarter century ago, it still casts its legacy in London with its many historic buildings and the memories that, for some, will always have a place in London's history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.