The rain that dominated most of Saturday morning and early afternoon cleared out just in time for the evening of music at Town Center Park.
The finale of the 2022 Summer Concert Series featured Tyler Evans, County Wide and Sneaky Pete in the September triple header shows.
The show began with Evans’ performance that featured some country favorites as the crowd drifted in throughout his performance for the hour-long show.
County Wide took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and performed several of their songs from their CD as well as some new songs. County Wide’s original songs can be viewed on YouTube.
Sneaky Pete wound down the show with a selection of rock and country blends that brought back memories of the 1970s music renowned as “Classic Rock.” From ZZ Top to Hank Williams Jr., the crowd cheered on the performance of the group that formed in the mid-1970s and continues to draw large crowds.
The Summer Concert Series is sponsored primarily by the London City Tourism Commission with financial support from local businesses. A three-member committee organized the musical entertainment as well as securing light and sound crews for each event. The Town Center Summer Concert Series runs from May until September and has wound down its second season.
