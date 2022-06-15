Summer classes are at a record number in the Laurel County School District, but things are operating smoothly.
Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said there were 1,063 students participating in this year's summer session, but added that things were "going extremely well."
"A lot of those are students who are making up learning days," he added. "The middle school and high school students, some of them, are making up credits."
Architect Ray Vaske and Construction Manager David Jackson gave updates on the renovation of the Laurel County Day Treatment, which is going on schedule. Both said the completion date for the project is still set for October, but added that the construction project will allow for the new school year to begin without disruption. Hacker Bros. and Sherman Carter Barnhart were given the bid for the NLHS cafeteria expansion.
Those wishing to serve as Volunteer Assistant Coaches throughout the school district had an amendment to the prior policy. During Monday's meeting, the positions were amended to include "a current, full time Laurel County School District employee or be an existing coach for the sport in which one intends to volunteer."
Board members also voted to create a Grounds Worker position for North Laurel High School, four new guidance positions across the district, and a Title I Teacher for South Laurel Middle School. Positions that were recreated include an Instructional Assistant - Bilingual, for the district; an attendance clerk for Johnson Elementary; an Allied Health Instructor for CFI and an LBD teacher at North Laurel High.
In other actions, board members approved:
• Bids for filters, batteries, athletic supplies, blacktop and installation, paint and supplies, gas and diesel, and garbage.
• Declare surplus equipment such as vehicles, school equipment and miscellaneous items and authorized a public auction for June.
• 2022-2023 Laurel County Certified Evaluation Plan (CEP)
• Service agreement with Young Smiles, LLC for upcoming school year;
• Accept Teaching Strategies, LLC online service agreement for 2022-2023;
• Student Teacher agreements with Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Midway University, Union College, University of Kentucky and University of the Cumberlands;
• Community Eligibility Provision Intent for Participation for 2022-2023 school year; and
• Unite Service Corp memorandum of understanding for upcoming school year.
