Thanking the parents, teachers, friends and other supporters of the 2022 graduating class and offering advice for their future was the message that Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett delivered to nearly 500 high school graduates on Saturday.
Bennett emphasized having good memories with friends and family but added that the tough times are those that sometimes hold more learning experiences.
"It's good to have good times but it's the bad times that really challenge you," Bennett said, adding some principles that apply to life. "There are monumental truths and it's important that you discover truth and use them as guidelines throughout your life. There are some principles to follow.
"The first is to keep learning. You've got a high school education and you're ready for the world, whether you go to college or go to vocational school. You're always learning. One of the most important things to success is understanding what you don't know, to know what questions to ask.
"Number 2 is to establish and maintain virtue. Virtue isn't heard that much anymore unfortunately. Everybody says you can create your own. Truth is absolute and so are principles. The principles of right and wrong are not at the whimsey of man and culture. The principles of right and wrong are never changing — they are fixed and they are immune to the fancies and preferences of the current culture. Just because the majority thinks a notion is right does not necessarily make it so.
"Number 3 is maintain a strong faith in something bigger than yourself. Let your faith drive you beyond your limitations and let that faith clearly define your virtues. As the philosopher Aristotle said, 'Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.'
"Number 4 — Love your country. You live in the greatest nation in the world, without a doubt. People risk their lives every day to come here. Love your country and let it be in force. Never take that for granted. As President Ronald Reagan once said, 'Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.' It is not just passed to our children from our bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on to do the same.
"Finally, live with integrity. It's critical that you protect your name, your reputation. Your name is more valuable than silver and gold and your reputation is what you will have your entire life. Do what you say you will do, always.
"We're proud of you and wish you success and a blessed future."
