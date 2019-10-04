Superintendents praise schools' achievements

The test scores by area schools brought pride to both the Laurel County and East Bernstadt school systems for the accomplishments of the students and staff.
Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett expressed great pleasure in the results of the testing, praising all school personnel for their dedication and for the continued success of the school district. Bennett supplied a press release highlighting the achievements of the individual schools and school personnel over the past year:
The 2019 state assessment results show Laurel County students and schools are again among the top performing students in the state. The Laurel County School district continues to see significant growth in student learning and achievement.
The hard work and diligence of high performance teams of teachers, staff, administrators, and our Board of Education demonstrate significant gains in the core academic content areas of learning for Laurel County students. State assessment scores for Laurel County Schools show academic growth and improvement in multiple areas. For example:
Laurel County School District students scored in the top seven percent of all Kentucky School Districts in Average Reading/Math Proficiency Rate.
• Four out of the total 37 five-star elementary schools in Kentucky are in Laurel County School District: Sublimity, Bush, Hazel Green, and Hunter Hills all earned five-star school ratings.
• Sublimity Elementary scored in the top 1% in the state among all 725 elementary schools for Proficiency.
• Seven of 11 Laurel County School District Elementary Schools are rated as a four-star or higher out of five stars.
• South Laurel Middle School students overall scored in the top one-third of middle schools in the state. South Middle School is classified as "high" in Proficiency.
• North Laurel Middle students scored in the top 6% of all middle school students in the state and are classified as "very high" in Proficiency.
• South Laurel High School is classified as "high" in Proficiency.
• No Laurel County Schools are identified by KDE for Targeted Support and Improvement.
In response to this year’s state assessment results, Bennett noted, “Our school and district teams work tirelessly to continue to improve and show academic growth and high levels of performance. However, we still have much to do to continue to make progress and growth across all content areas and grade levels. These state assessment results are a testimony to the excellent work of our teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, Board of Education, parents, and community support”.
Laurel County School District has much to celebrate regarding the achievements and progress of our students, staff, schools, and families. Beyond state assessment scores, parent and community commitment and support helped our students and schools to achieve several other notable accomplishments this past school year, such as:
• Three National Blue Ribbon Schools (Bush, Johnson, and Wyan-Pine Grove)
• NLHS and SLHS recognized by US News and World Report as Among America’s Best High Schools
• Outstanding Early Elementary Educator Award (Ky. Division of Early Childhood) (Danielle Armstrong)
• 2019 Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Teacher of the Year (Jen Riley)
• 2019-20 Kentucky Department of Education Elementary Teacher of the Year (Melanie Callahan)
• 2019 SLHS Band won the 4A State Marching Marching Band Championship
• NLHS FFA students won the National FFA Environmental Science and Natural Resource Competition
• National Rack Room Teacher of the Year (Melanie Alsip)
• Mr. Jon Oliver named as Elementary Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Music Education Association
• Kentucky School Public Relations Association Award for Best School District Newspaper in the State.
• Dr. Doug Bennett named as F.L. Dupree Superintendent of the Year.
• Hunter Hills Elementary Principal Brian Bond was named Kentucky Association of Professional Educators "Leader of the Year"
• Three Laurel County School District employees were selected to The Sentinel-Echo's "10 Under 40" selection - Molly Barnett, Community Relations Educator; Adam Hooker, District Finance director; and Jeremy Burns, NLHS Choral Director - for their community involvement and leadership
Students’ success is a reflection of skilled teamwork from the outstanding team of teachers, staff, and administrators across the school district and community. The Laurel County School District looks forward to continuing to work together to provide for all of our students to graduate as productive citizens who are prepared to excel in college and career. "
East Bernstadt Independent School Superintendent Vicki Jones also touted her district's success in last year's test scores.
"East Bernstadt scores went up in all three of the areas (proficiency indicator, separate academic indicator and growth indicator) at the elementary and middle school grades. We received an overall score of 72.7 for the elementary and a 72.2 for the middle school. The elementary and the middle school both achieved a four-star rating," Jones said in a press release.
"I do feel that the new reporting is beneficial overall to determine how individual students are progressing and how the school is improving overall," she added. "To help students to achieve, we hold them to high expectations throughout the year at all grade levels. The teachers build toward grade level mastery in order for the student to progress. Our goal is to meet the needs of the 21st Century learner, prepare them for the next level and help create a well-rounded individual.
"Congratulations to our teachers, staff and students for this outstanding achievement. We appreciate the great support from our parents, school board, and community in helping us accomplish this goal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.