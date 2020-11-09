Support needed for Thanksgiving baskets 

Thanksgiving is the tradition of feasting with family and celebrating Nature's bounty.
But many families in poverty do not have that opportunity without help from charitable organizations.
Shortages in supplies and funding this year, however, are posing a challenge for the annual Thanksgiving Food Basket and organizers of the event are asking for financial assistance to provide the usual 400 food baskets.
LeeAnn Dearner with Hearthside Food Solutions and Sister Marge Manning from St. William Catholic Church brought their concerns before the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in October, asking for support from the business community.
"Employees at Hearthside usually do personal donations for a food drive, but we've been hit hard this year too. We're asking people to donate this year so we can supply 400 Thanksgiving food baskets for needy families in the community," Dearner said.
Dearner coordinates the employee donations and recruits volunteers for the annual event, in coordination with Manning at St. William Catholic Church, where the baskets are assembled and distributed. Personnel from the Family Resource Center and Youth Service Center for both East Bernstadt Independent School and Laurel County Public Schools are on hand to assist with families qualifying for the food baskets. The FRC/YSC refers families in need for the additional food to ensure that children in the community truly have a memorable Thanksgiving feast each year.
The food drive is being held through Nov. 13, with donations being accepted currently. Individuals and businesses wishing to help are asked to make a $40 donation for sponsor an entire family or bring any or all of these items:
• 2 cans of corn
• 1 large can of yams
• 2 boxes of macaroni and cheese
• 2 lb. bag of flour
• 1 cake mix and frosting
• 2 cans of green beans
• 1 box of stuffing
• 2 lb. bag of sugar
A letter distributed to the public outlines the plea for help.
"Over the past few years, we have provided baskets to 400 families in the community. This year, with the challenges in front of us, we are afraid we may not be able to provide as many baskets without more financial support from the community. We have always relied heavily on school and local businesses to support our outreach. But this year, with so many businesses struggling, schools being at limited capacity and families in general struggling, we fear we may not be able to get the donations necessary to provide 400 baskets. We are asking for financial donations from any business or church that has the means to donate."
Monetary donations can be dropped off at St. William Church at 521 W. Fifth Street, London, KY 40741 - checks should be made out to St. William Church Thanksgiving Basket.
The food baskets will be distributed on Monday, Nov. 23. In order to allow the food items to sit to ensure sanitary measures are met.
For more information on how you can help, contact Sister Marge Manning at (606) 401-0050 or Jason Jones at (606) 330-4651.
