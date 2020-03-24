SURVIVOR RECAP: Nick plays pivotal role in voting out Parvati  

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at editor@sentinel-echo.com
Y’all, thank the Lord for “Survivor”. It is the only thing I have been able to do non-coronavirus related in a week that has felt like a year and this week’s episode definitely brought a moment of normalcy into my life. I am grateful for it. If you don’t watch “Survivor” and need a mental break from the craziness in the world, join me next week — in a safe social distance away from me, of course — and enjoy an hour of cheering on our Williamsburg neighbor, Nick Wilson.
In Wednesday’s episode “Quick on the Draw”, Nick played a pivotal role in voting out his high school crush, Parvati.
To begin the episode, we started on the Edge of Extinction where the Extinctioners were searching for an advantage. Tyson found it, an idol nullifer, which he sold to Parvati who was still in the game.
Tyson bought himself some peanut butter and laughed about getting to enjoy it secretly while the other Extinctioners had no clue.
Back in the game, the three tribes faced off in an immunity/reward challenge to win peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and only one tribe would get immunity. Unfortunately, it wasn’t Nick’s tribe.
Wendell and Yul, Nick’s longtime alliance members, wanted to get out Parvati, but Parvati tried to use her charm to get Nick to vote with Michele and her. Nick admitted he did want to play with Parvati, but in the end he decided to vote with his alliance and off goes Parvati.
The other tribe was where it all really went down though. Sandra tried to convince Denise to vote with her so Denise bought an immunity idol from Sandra — Sandra didn’t know that Denise already had an idol — and Sandra knew she was going to use it and then Denise’s vote would be the person who was voted out.
Four voted for Denise, but Denise had played Sandra’s idol on herself and played her idol on Jeremy cancelling out all votes against her. The only vote that mattered was Denise’s own vote, as planned, and she had voted for the queen herself, Sandra!
ERIN AND CHRIS’S TAKEAWAYS
ERIN: The players who have been quiet have rallied and answered the call to action…Boston Rob, Parvati and Sandra have all been sent to the Edge of Extinction. I think as a viewer I wanted the big names like those three out first, but now was the perfect time to get them out - before the merge when they would have dominated and after getting out some of the other players that weren’t as big of threats either.
CHRIS: It was hard not to notice the make-up of Extinction Island this time -- other than Natalie, everyone who’s been booted out came from the first 20 seasons of this show’s existence. In other words, the old-schoolers. And then two more, Parv and Sandra, joined them. Of course, several, like Rob and Tyson, have played in later seasons, but the trend here really seems to be the “Survivor” equivalent of “OK Boomer” -- we get that you’re great, we respect what you’ve done, but we’re kicking you to the curb because of it. (Okay, maybe that’s a little more respectful than “OK Boomer” in general.) You’re right that the time to do it was before the merge -- this is when people like Rob and Sandra and Parvati work their magic. It’s now anyone’s game.
ERIN: Denise just won one of my favorite player awards. She used Sandra’s idol to save herself and then voted Sandra out. That is a classic move that is going to go down in “Survivor” history. She definitely is not going to be on Sandra’s good team list, though, and will most definitely go after Denise if she gets back in the game.
CHRIS: I will admit, there are three things I remember well about the “Survivor: Philippines” season in 2012: that year’s breakout castaway Malcolm; the fact that it had a cast member from “The Facts of Life” on it; and the fact that I was in my hotel room watching it dutifully while on vacation in Puerto Rico -- in other words, instead of being out enjoying the actual tropical beauty outside, here I was watching a TV show about it instead. Denise ... eh. I had a hard time remembering much about her going into this season. She was nice, played a decent overall game, but nothing stood out about her. Not so now.
That was a baller move. Sandra’s name came up and I literally went, “Oooooooh” at my TV screen. And if she makes it to the end, that’s the perfect kind of thing of which one would want to remind the jury. I would hope Sandra would respect the good gameplay more than be bitter -- she is definitely the type who “gets it” -- but yeah, if Sandra’s out for blood, she’ll find a way to make Denise’s life miserable. I’m curious to see how the Exinct get back into the game. If it’s a challenge, then the namesake of the “Sandra Bench” probably doesn’t have much of a shot anyway, but I have a sneaking suspicion all this fire-token hoarding is going to play into it more than we currently realize. That may ultimately be the chance these players have to make: Do you want to spend your tokens now on stuff like peanut butter (Tyson, I’m looking at you)? Or will holding onto your coins help you get back in the game? We’ll see.
ERIN: I’m excited to see Sandra and Boston Rob reconnect on the Edge of Extinction. Sandra was mad about Boston Rob being on this season after telling her during their mentoring roles last season that he would never play Survivor again. I hope she is still holding the grudge because that could make for some good TV.
CHRIS: The good thing for Rob and Amber is, at least they get to enjoy a nice tropical vacation together now on Extinction Island. If Sandra’s still upset, he may end up using Amber a a human shield, however. This is another aspect of the wonderful dimension added to this season by the exploration of the off-camera relationships. I’m also interested in Nick’s dynamic with Parvati. We all laughed about him having a crush on her in his youth, but this episode, he admitted that made him hesitate to get rid of her because he was legit interested in playing with her. One more fascinating facet of the old-school, new-school dichotomy: It was possible that schoolboy heart flutterings could have had a legit impact on the game. Fortunately, he made the smart decision and stuck to his alliance -- even though Wendell was making that really difficult.
Check out the next episode at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
