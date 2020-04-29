SURVIVOR RECAP: Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson helps in blindside vote

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at editor@sentinel-echo.com.
“Survivor: Winners at War” episode 11 “This is Extortion” showed Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson building a stronger bond with Tony.
Tony woke up early the morning after Tribal Council because he thought the rest of the tribe would be sleeping hard and he would be able to hunt for a hidden immunity idol in peace. But Nick woke up and ruined Tony’s plans. Tony told Nick he hadn’t looked in an area he already had so Tony ended up finding it without Nick knowing.
At the Edge of Extinction, Parvati and Natalie found an Extortion Advantage, a new advantage in the game, where they would be able to make a player in the game pay a fee in fire tokens or that person wouldn’t be able to play in the immunity challenge at all. Parvati and Natalie decided to extort Tony.
They asked him for six fire tokens. He managed to get them and play in the immunity challenge. He also won the immunity challenge.
Tony then devised a plan to get out Sophie which would have him, Nick, Jeremy and Michele vote for her. He had to convince Jeremy that he was telling him the truth and helping him out.
Jeremy received three votes, two for Michele and four for Sophie so Sophie walked out with an idol in her pocket, completely blindsided.
Sophie bequeathed her tokens to Sarah and Kim.
CHRIS AND ERIN’S TAKEAWAYS
ERIN: There was a lot of discussion during Tribal Council about making a big move at the right time. As we saw Tony devised a plan to get out Sophie who he felt was getting too close to Sarah who was his number one in the game. My thoughts on their discussion at Tribal: you can’t make big moves if you’re not in the game still, so you better make them when you can. Now I’m not saying to devise crazy plans every Tribal Council, but for Tony, he was in the right position to be able to pull off this move and get out a big target well creating a stronger alliance with other players. However, I’’m not sure he’ll recover his alliance with Sarah after blindsiding her. So, was it worth it?
CHRIS: It’s worth it — or I think Tony can justify that — because he’s playing a pretty solid social game right now. He just got three people to give him their fire tokens ... including people in a “real” alliance and a “fake” alliance. So he probably feels like, even if he loses the trust of Sarah, he’s still got plenty of other people he can work with. Of course, now he’s outed himself — the calm, slow-playing Tony that he tried to start out as to heal his reputation has gone by the wayside, and everyone knows how hard he’s playing now. Even if he has a good alliance in place, they may turn on him quickly. But you’re right — you have to make your moves while you still can, and that was a resume-builder. If Tony can keep up his challenge streak and ride it most of the way to the end with the idol in his pocket, he’s in a terrific position to win right now.
ERIN: I am really excited about Nick’s position in the game right now. He really isn’t seen as a threat socially or physically at this point and he has a pretty solid bond with Tony right now. I hope Nick starts to rekindle his alliance with Michele because he’s going to need his own bonds to help get him to the end, not relying on Tony to just include him in his plans.
CHRIS: Apparently, the only thing that can stop Nick right now is a wooden stake. Or garlic. Because apparently he looks like a vampire? I’m not seeing it. At least he’s not one of those sparkly vampires from “Twilight.” For a while, it seemed like Nick’s name was coming up constantly, but he passed through that storm and bigger targets are on the menu these days. I can see him making the final five easily at this point; from that point, it’s anyone’s game. It feels like the ship has sailed with Michele, but maybe that’s just from the editing we’re getting; she’s definitely more dependable than Tony. He may want to consider one more resume-building move, however.
Check out this week’s episode at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
