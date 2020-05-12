SURVIVOR RECAP: Wilson sent to Edge of Extinction as ‘Survivor’ heads to finale night  

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at ecox@thetimestribune.com.
After a couple weeks of Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson looking like he was getting into a good position to make a run to the finale of “Survivor: Winners at War”, the other cast members realized that Nick was a threat strategically and in challenges and voted him out in last Wednesday’s episode, “The Penultimate Step of the War”.
Nick made it 34 days in the 39-day challenge. Day 35, which will be shown in the upcoming episode and finale, will feature the final challenge for those on the Edge of Extinction, which now includes Nick. That challenge will give a chance for Nick to have one more shot at the $2 million prize and title of Sole Survivor again.
In last week’s episode, though, it began with the other cast members knowing that they needed to get Nick out because he was establishing himself as a big threat. But, he won immunity in the immunity challenge and managed to stay safe.
Michele used her 50/50 advantage, letting her flip a coin for her safety. She had luck on her side and it landed on safe, so she had immunity, but it didn’t matter because she only received two votes. Ben also had two and Jeremy had three votes so he went on to the Edge of Extinction.
In the two-hour episode, there was another Tribal Council though. Nick wanted to vote out Ben, but Michele was trying to get others to realize that Tony is unbeatable if he makes it to the finale.
On the Edge of Extinction, the Extinctioners had one more chance to get an advantage and the Queen of Extinction Natalie (because she was first voted out and has been there the longest) found it. She was able to give Nick the opportunity to buy a disadvantage to put on another cast member in the next immunity challenge.
Nick had to recruit Michele to be able to buy the disadvantage at 8 tokens and they decided to use it on Ben.
Michele won immunity.
Before Tribal Council Tony tried to convince Sarah to vote out Denise, because he had overheard - by means of his “spy shack” - a conversation where Denise made a final three with Sarah and Ben.
Unfortunately Tony decided to stick with the other target: Nick. With a vote of four to two, Nick was sent to the Edge of Extinction.
ERIN AND CHRIS’S TAKEAWAYS
ERIN: Ahhhhh!!!! I thought for sure Nick had it in the bag after the first hour of tonight’s episode. Jeremy had been after Nick from day one - maybe, I might be exaggerating - but I do think Nick needed to get him out. However, Nick should’ve followed Michele’s lead in the aftermath and started the play against Tony. She was right when she told Sarah that “perception is everything” and the perception of those watching is that Tony is controlling the game.
CHRIS: I think we jinxed Nick by continuing to talk about what a good position he seemed to be in. Clearly, he wasn’t as well off as we thought. But it’s to his credit, because it seemed like people wanted him out for his sneakiness and challenge skills, which are good things in this game. I think he’s got a decent shot to get back in because he’s experienced less of the wear and tear of Extinction life, but the odds are definitely not in his favor. But you’re right. Tony should absolutely have been the target. He’s going to win this thing if he gets to the end and if they keep ignoring him, it’ll be too late when they finally try to get him out thanks to his idol. The time to get him out is when he’s least expecting it, and he clearly didn’t seem to be expecting it at any point this week. Tony is -- so far -- pulling a Rob-level mass-manipulation game, standing out as the biggest threat yet no one’s really targeting him, and he deserves to win if he carries it through.
ERIN: How is it the season finale already? I hadn’t looked to see when the end would be but I thought we would have a couple more episodes. I guess it’s time to give some more timely predictions. Looking back at our predictions before the season started I said Nick would win, you said Kim would win. Both are at the Edge of Extinction with one chance to win the challenge to get back in the game. Natalie was the first voted out - I had predicted Sophie, you had Sandra. Our fan favorite winner picks are: I have Boston Rob and you have Wendell.
So now that we’ve watched the season I am still so hopeful Nick will win the challenge and win it all, but if I was a betting person, I would say Tony wins. He deserves it. He has had control of his own game - not running around (or getting caught in reality because he did some) searching for idols like he did in the past, and he has had control of the rest of the game for two to three weeks now at least.
Last season we got multiple fan favorite winners and while we made early predictions of just one I’m going to do multiple. I think Natalie will get a fan favorite award for lasting so long on Extinction Island and dominating. And I think Boston Rob and Amber will get one for being such a supportive couple.
CHRIS: Congrats to us for both keeping our winner picks in pretty late -- if this were an NCAA tournament bracket, we’d both have a chance of winning based on points. I certainly don’t think Wendell is getting any fan favorite awards though, especially with the whole Michele drama. You’ve got a much better shot of Rob taking that -- fans at home are still clamoring for him to get back in the game to see more of him, and that hand-holding with Amber walking down the beach was the softer, sweeter side of Rob we’ve rarely seen. I agree, as I noted before, that Tony wins this thing -- if by some chance he doesn’t make it, I honestly don’t know who. Denise, maybe? She did dethrone Sandra. So just to be different from you, I’ll say Denise. It’s been a fantastic ride though, and I love that we got to follow our favorites even after they were booted from the main island. I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed getting to do these recaps with you each week! Thank you for the opportunity! You’re the real fan favorite, Erin.
ERIN: Well I appreciate you being part of this and have had a good time getting to look at the episode with another person’s perspective also. We will do one more recap like this as normal after the finale on Wednesday. I will also write a little story quickly after we find out where Nick ends up at the end of this season so that I can have that in my Thursday Times-Tribune. We will have an interview with Nick with more detail about his experience this season after that.
Check out the season finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS.
