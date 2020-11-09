The destruction of a fence and several gravestones have the Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeking information on who is responsible.
The incident took place late Friday night or early Saturday morning at a cemetery on Willie Green Road, about six miles west of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect drove a large size pick up into the cemetery causing damage and knocking over numerous grave markers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daughtery at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.