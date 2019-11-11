Suspect in Dollar General robbery arrested

Four days after a Dollar General store was robbed, a suspect in the case was arrested.
That arrest came on Friday night, when a tip of the suspect's location was developed, leading London Police Officers Patrick Nunley and Jacob Borman to a business in London, where they found the suspect, 37-year-old Bryan N. Mounts.
Mounts is accused of entering the Dollar General store on KY 192, one mile west of London, on Nov. 4 and grabbing a cell phone from the shelf inside the store. According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Mounts then scuffled with the store manager, shoving her and causing injuries to her arm and shoulder. Mounts then ran out to the parking lot and left the scene.
Surveillance cameras successfully captured images of the suspect, which was posted on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page as well as being released to various media including newspaper and radio outlets. From that post came a flood of tips regarding the identity of the suspect.
It was during the ongoing investigation by Sheriff's officials that the tip of Mounts' whereabouts came to light, with the two city officers locating Mounts and transporting him to the Sheriff's Office. There Detective Kyle Gray charged Mounts with second-degree robbery, with Mounts being taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting in the investigation for the Sheriff's Office were Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Lieut. Robbie Grimes, Capt. Kevin Berry, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy James Fox, Bailiff Tony Anders, and Bailiff Roy Ball. The city officers assisting were Officers Patrick Nunley and Jacob Borman.
Sheriff Root said the arrest was the result of the cooperation of the public who contacted their office with tips on the identity of the suspect involved in the incident, as well as the London City Police for assisting in locating and retaining Mounts when his location was pinpointed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.