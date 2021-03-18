A person listed on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office's "Most Wanted" list was taken into custody on Wednesday night.
Bruce E. Broughton was located at a business off KY 192 around 7:41 p.m. He was wanted for fleeing police in a motor vehicle off Chaney Ridge Road, then fleeing on foot on March 7. He was also wanted on parole violations and numerous other violations.
Broughton is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; parole violation warrant; careless driving; reckless driving, and flagrant non-support. No bond is allowed, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center's website.
Case officer is Deputy Brent France.
