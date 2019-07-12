Photos by Dillan Combs
Sydney Adams, 22, is a singer/songwriter from Corbin releasing her debut EP, "Always Home to Me," today (Friday) on all streaming platforms. Adams performed at The Sentinel-Echo in the newsroom on Wednesday. Adams can be seen playing on July 13, the night after her EP comes out, at the Austin City Saloon in Corbin with a full band. Adams will then be at the Rock Taphouse in Morehead on July 20, followed by playing at the Twisted Cork in Lexington on July 26. After this she will play on July 27 at the North Fork Music Festival in Hazard. People can find Adams on social media at Sydney Adams Music on Facebook, @SydneyAliseAdams on Instagram and Sydney Adams on YouTube.
