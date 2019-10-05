CORBIN — The sixth annual Taste of Southeast Kentucky fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Corbin Arena.
Taste of Southeast Kentucky is an annual food tasting, fundraising event for God’s Pantry Food Banks, which distribute food to various pantries operating in the region.
In years past, the event has taken place at Laurel County’s Community Center. However, event coordinator, Julia Curry, says the event has grown in attendees and vendors and the extra room is needed.
Last year’s event saw over 300 attendees and numerous vendors. This year 25 vendors are expected to attend, including Old Town Grill who will be serving potato bites, gumbo-laya, and black berry cobbler. Somerset Community College’s Culinary Arts program will also be there serving shrimp cocktails, oyster shooters with white balsamic vinaigrette, mushroom and leek tartlet, and sausage florentine stuffed mushroom.
Beverage vendors like Jarfly Brewing, and Sacred Grounds Coffee & Espresso who will be serving Bella’s Brews, iced lattes, and Kentucky Oaks Lillys.
“These partnerships really have an important impact on hunger in eastern Kentucky,” said Curry.
According to Curry, last year’s event raised enough money to purchase 265,000 meals for those in need.
“It’s a great event for a great cause," she said. "We have some wonderful sponsors coming together with some wonderful food and beverage vendors all to raise some money to provide meals for children, families, and senior citizens who are struggling just to meet basic needs.”
Last year’s live auction was so successful that Curry and her team have decided to bring it back for this year’s event. Items up for bid include two stadium suite tickets to the UK vs Tennessee-Martin football game on Nov. 23, parking passes are included in this bundle. Also up for bid, a one week stay at Island Winds Condominiums at Ft. Myers Beach, Florida.
This year’s event will also see the return of the silent auction, and musical entertainment from local band, Kites.
All proceeds from this event will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank, partnering agencies, and the Southeast Regional Distribution Center which according to Curry, saw a total of 6.2 million pounds of food ordered by and distributed to agencies supported by the center. This is enough food to create 5.2 million meals.
General admission tickets will cost $50 each, which is enough money to create 400 meals. Tickets can be purchased at www.tasteofsoutheastky.com.
