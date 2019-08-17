Taxpayers will see no increase in rates set by the Laurel County School board for the upcoming year.
Board members voted unanimously during Monday's bi-monthly meeting to keep the tax rates the same as in the past several years. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained the rate for personal property and real estate will remain at 49 cents per $100 of value, while the motor vehicle tax will remain at 46.3 cents per $100.
"We recommend the tax rates stay the same for the 2019-2020 year. It's always good when we can keep the existing programs and plan for more programs without any increase in taxes," Bennett remarked.
He added that the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year had gotten off to a good start, stating, "We had an outstanding opening day. We've gotten off to a very good start."
As of Monday, the total Laurel County School District's student enrollment was "approaching 9,000 students," he added.
Staff positions approved during Monday's meeting included: re-creation of two cooks/bakers at North Laurel High, two cooks/bakers at South Laurel High, and one cook/baker at Johnson Elementary; two Special Needs Instructional Assistant positions at South Laurel Middle, one at Keavy, two Special Needs Assistants at North Laurel High and one at Cold Hill Elementary. Fifteen emergency certified substitute teachers were also added to the staff list. New positions created due to vacancies/retirement included one preschool teacher and preschool instructional assistant for the school district, one Special Needs Instructional Assistant at Camp Ground Elementary and one Title I position at London Elementary.
The installation of artificial turf at North Laurel High School's football field was also awarded to Sherman Carter Barnhart. The board appropriated $1.4 million earlier this year to renovate the two high school fields with artificial turf - which would allow more activities on those fields than is currently available with the current grass turf. Bennett said the school district had worked with Sherman Carter Barnhart on numerous other projects in the past and recommended they be hired for that project.
"We know them and they know us and what we need," Bennett added. "They've always done good work for us."
Other actions included approval of student parade participation requests, shortened day requests for special needs students, approval of an agreement with Eastern Kentucky University Social Work Program and approval of contract with Clinical Behavior Analysis (CBA) for the 2019-2020 school year.
Board members also approved the Read To Achieve Grant District Assurances for Hunter Hills Elementary that will focus primarily on first grade students with some slower reading second grade students being included, Bennett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.