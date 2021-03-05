Rather than teachers working with technology, technology is working for teachers, students and parents.
That's the update Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett presented to board members during last week's bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education.
Bennett said the arrival of more Chromebooks was another resource that students and teachers can use to keep updated with classwork as well as allowing more contact between the three.
"This will allow some flexibility with schools and teachers that we've not had before," he said. "Instead of us working around technology, technology is working for us."
Bennett added that, while hopes remain for full in-person classes to resume, the school district is prepared to deal with digital (virtual) learning with the expansion of digital programs.
Bennett added that technology added a new aspect to education in that it could provide an instructional video as well as exercises to enhance those lessons. That could be accessed by the students as well as parents.
Cold Hill Elementary was also recognized with Principal Melanie Gover accepting a certificate from the Prichard Committee's "Bright Spots in Education" report. This report recognizes schools where disadvantaged students achieve higher levels than expected. Bennett explained that the selection recognizes Distinguished or Proficiency in reading and similar on math assessment. He added that the selection is determined by "what is expected and what is on regression line."
Cold Hill, Keavy, Sublimity and Hazel Green elementary schools and South Laurel High School were all chosen for the honor.
Bennett also recognized Capt. Eric Merriss, a South Laurel High School graduate, who was recently selected to the Space Program. His mother, Sandra Russell, is a teacher at NLMS.
Board members also approved re-creating a district-wide Educational Interpreter ESL position as well as a school nurse position for the district. A Title I assistant at Colony Elementary was also approved.
