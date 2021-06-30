Teen donates over 100 flip flops to kids in need

She sings, she dances, she acts.
But she also has a deep concern for others.
That's what inspired 15-year-old Catherine Fawbush to start collecting summer shoes to distribute to families across the county.
Fawbush collected 106 pairs of flip flops, which was donated to the Summer Feeding Program that provides free meals to children throughout the community. The Summer Feeding Program offsets the nutritional meals that children often do without during the summer months when school is not in session. The meal delivery is set up at various locations throughout the county to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer months.
Fawbush said she feared that many children did not have adequate footwear during the summer months, and began collecting the flip flops.
"I saw a need and did what I could to help," said Fawbush.
That effort was recognized and appreciated by the local United Way of Laurel County, which partners with the Laurel County School System, to provide meals to needy families during the summer months.
Members of Hart Baptist Church jumped in to help Fawbush in her quest - bringing the total number of flip flops donated to 217 pairs. Those will be distributed at feeding sites in the county.
