Addison Evans is like most teenagers - he likes gaming, goes to school and enjoys his friends.
But this 17-year-old differs from others in that he has already had numerous treatments for Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a disease that develops when the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell). With this disease, the red blood cells can be affected, as can the white blood cells and platelets. it is the most common type of childhood cancer that occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA.
On Thursday, however, Evans was treated to a shopping spree at the London Walmart store, which was provided by The Dream Factory of Lexington.
Evans used that opportunity to highlight his interests by choosing a complete gaming system - complete with a chair, desk and new pair of shoes.
Evans was diagnosed with the disorder in October 2015. Since then, he has undergone numerous treatments including blood transfusions, spinal taps and chemotherapy. His mother, Kristen Evans, said Addison is currently in remission - something for which she is extremely thankful.
"He took it all like a champ," she said. "He lost some of his hair during the chemo, but it grew back. Now he doesn't want to cut it!"
The diagnosis and treatment were difficult for the family. Kristen is a single mother and the responsibility for her son's treatments fell solely upon her.
"The first year we would have to go to Lexington to the University of Kentucky Medical Center two or three times a week," she said. "Then he'd have to stay there and I would drive back to London to work, then drive back to Lexington to stay with him. That was so hard. He'd cry because I'd have to leave, and I'd cry all the way back home to work. Sometimes we'd be up there for 12 hours and I'd have to drive back home."
As Evans improved, the treatments became less frequent, requiring only monthly checkups. But part of that was due to the insertion of a port that helped with the medications Evans was required to take.
"He had his last chemo treatment in January and in February, he had the port taken out," Kristen explained. "He still has to have a spinal tap every two months, but the doctors say now that he is in remission."
His strength and strong character impressed the staff at UK Medical Center and his social worker referred Addison to The Lexington Dream Factory, which provides wishes come true to chronically or seriously ill children.
Todd Wallace and Mary-Alicha Weldon were on hand Thursday afternoon to assist Evans with his shopping spree. Wallace and Weldon are volunteers for The Dream Factory.
The Lexington Dream Factory was founded in 1980 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Today there are over 38 chapters nationwide, including Lexington, according to their website. The Lexington Dream Factory grants dreams to children between the ages of 3 to 18 who have been diagnosed with critical or chronic illnesses. In 2014, the Lexington chapter granted 31 dreams that ranged from trips to Disney World, concert tickets and backstage passes and shopping sprees.
The amount of money spent on each child varies, Weldon said, depending on the wish of the individual child.
"We've had some who want to go to Disney World or overseas or to a concert," she said. "There is no allocated amount - it depends on the wish, how many people there are in the family and things like that. If a child wanted to go to Disney World, for example, we couldn't just send one and let the rest of the family go. We would send the whole family."
Evans toyed around with several ideas once he learned of his selection for the program.
"He thought about taking a trip and then he wanted to go to a concert," his mother said. "But then he came up with the shopping spree."
That shopping spree centered the 17-year-old in the electronics section of Walmart, where he quickly picked out a PlayStation 4 and all the accessories to offset the gaming system. But Evans knew exactly the things he needed to complete the system - asking for a desk and chair to store the system. A computer monitor, keyboard, headset and system cards were also in the purchases Evans picked out.
His smile throughout the shopping spree was immeasurable as he calculated all the accessories he needed. He even veered off the electronic aspect of his shopping to pick out a new pair of shoes and some socks.
"I'm excited and grateful," he said. "I wanted a gaming system and now I have everything I need. I appreciate this."
The Lexington Dream Factory is similar to the Make A Wish Foundation, which also grants wishes of chronically and critically ill children. The Dream Factory is dependent upon donations and fundraising efforts, hosting a gala in the spring that is possible through corporate donors. To learn how you can help grant the wish of a seriously ill child, contact The Lexington Dream Factory at (859) 254-9474, by email at lexington@dreamfactoryinc.org or on their website and complete the submission form.
