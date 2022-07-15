An isolated area in Lily was the scene of a tragic fatality early Thursday morning.
According to the Laurel County Coroner's office, the Coroner's Office was notified of a situation involving a train vs. a pedestrian around 2:31 a.m. Deputy Coroner Tyson Baker said he responded to the scene and pronounced the 15-year-old male deceased.
The incident occurred on the CSX railroad tracks at the intersection of Water Plant Road and Robinson Creek Road in the Lily community, Baker said.
The victim, whose name has not been released by the Coroner's Office, was a student in the Laurel County School System.
On Friday, the school district made a post regarding the death of the student, saying in part:
"The Laurel County School family mourns this tragic loss.… Members of the Crisis Response Team are meeting with students and will be available to students in the weeks ahead."
This story will be updated as information is released.
