Teen, Miss Laurel County Homecoming awards

The Teen and Miss contestants in the 2019 Laurel County Homecoming pageant don their T-shirts for an introduction to the crowd during the opening of the pageant on Saturday night. 

The Teen and Miss contestants in the 2019 Laurel County Homecoming pageant participated in the pageant on Saturday night. Title winners were JJ Dyche, Teen and Hannah Harrison, Miss.

Contestants also were named for individual awards. Those were:

Angela Fischer Photography's Brenda McWhorter Martin Project Beauty award winner and $1,000 scholarship: JJ Dyche

Teen awards:

• Parade Presentation - Mallie Tackett

• Themewear - JJ Dyche and Mallie Tackett

• Interview - Mallie Tackett and JJ Dyche

• Evening gown - Mallie Tackett and JJ Dyche

• Congeniality award - Abby Thompson

• People's Choice Award - Bella Butler

Second runnerup - Mallie Tackett

First runnerup - Bella Butler

Winner: JJ Dyche

Miss awards:

• Parade Presentation - Hannah Harrison

• Themewear - Hannah Harrison

• Evening Gown - Hannah Harrison

• Interview - Hannah Harrison

• Congeniality Award - Ally Abbott

• People's Choice Award - Hannah Harrison

Second runnerup: Ally Abbott

First runnerup: Kaylee Grimes

Winner: Hannah Harrison

The primary sponsor of the Teen and Miss Laurel County Homecoming pageant was Grace Health. Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Corbin sponsors the $1,000 scholarship to the winner of the Miss pageant.

