Tennessee man arrested after police pursuit

LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a Tennessee man Sunday night after a police pursuit in southern Laurel County.
Wade Allen Honeycutt, age 28, of Johnson City, Tennessee was arrested at 11:16 p.m. The arrest occurred on O. Johnson Road, approximately 9 miles south of London, after a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy observed a blue colored Chevrolet Silverado weaving on the roadway.
The deputy reportedly activated his emergency equipment attempting a traffic stop near Rooks Branch Road on KY 312, approximately 12 miles south of London. The suspect vehicle pulled onto Rooks Branch Road momentarily stopping before accelerating and fleeing at speeds of 83 mph passing several vehicles running them off the roadway and weaving into the opposing lane. The vehicle turned onto O. Johnson Road finally coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported the deputy detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence.
Honeycutt said he believed himself to be in Tennessee, according to the Sheriff's deputy.
Honeycutt was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment – police officer is victim and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Honeycutt was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
