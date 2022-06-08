Term limits for the London mayor were favorable to London city council members, however term limits for council members initiated some conversation during Monday's regular monthly meeting.
Councilman Judd Weaver said he believed it was a mistake putting terms limits on council members, citing the policies of other cities of comparable sizes in the area. Other cities, except Richmond, do not have term limits for council members, he said. He used Mount Vernon, Somerset, Williamsburg, Berea and Paris as references for his research.
Councilman Daniel Carmack said that 80% of his constituents have advocated term limits for council and the mayor.
Councilman Danny Phelps again brought up staggering the terms for council members although Kentucky law now has council members serving a two-year term.
Councilwoman Kelly Greene said she does advocate term limits for the mayor but had concerns about term limits for council members.
Phelps suggested having a five-term limit for council members for a total of 10 years to avoid the potential for a new mayor and all new council members to take place. In the end, Weaver and Councilman Kip Jervis were the nay votes. Jervis who joined the meeting via Zoom later said he was more opposed to the language of the ordinance than to the actual term limits.
Gwen Stivers also addressed the council regarding the development along KY 192. Stivers said the city was annexing along 192, which is a curvy, hilly, and dangerous road. Stivers, who lives in Twin Oaks Subdivision, said annexation is extended to new developments past her subdivision and that the road desperately needs to be improved to ensure the safety of residents and motorists. She added that Twin Oaks residents have requested to be annexed twice but were told the city was not financially able to do so at the time.
"The road from the hospital to the country club is a death trap, the road is too narrow. There are no flashing lights and during heavy rains, there's excessive water on the roads," she said. "I'm all for community growth but it should be well thought-out and planned."
Paula Thompson, Executive Director of the London-Laurel Economic Development Authority, said the state does not plan to widen or straighten KY 192 but she encouraged citizens to contact their state legislators. Debbie Gilbert, who is working on a senior housing complex off KY 192, said the facility will have two exits, one on KY 192 and the other on Summit Drive which runs into Parker Road. City Building Inspector Doug Gilbert showed Stivers a map of the annexed properties and said they would meet again to discuss annexation possibilities.
Sheffield Place was also on the agenda for rezoning requests from C-2 to R-2 which was approved by council members. That rezoning will take effect when the ordinance is published in the local newspaper.
The city budget for the upcoming fiscal year also came under discussion. Carmack said he would like to see more financial support to London-Corbin Airport.
"We want this to be a regional logistics and shipping facility and I think we should support them," he explained.
That initiated a conversation regarding the budget and where cuts could be made to allow for that extra funding for the airport.
In other actions, council members:
• Discussed the property leased by Sauced which occupies the former city tourism building.
• Authorized purchasing a 2022 Dodge Durango for the city to replace a wrecked cruiser.
• Discussed making Coolidge and Roosevelt Streets one-way while allowing Green Street to remain a two-way road. Dwight Larkey has approached the council on previous occasions regarding the high traffic flow on the two narrow streets that he said is often used as a cut-through from Tobacco Road to McWhorter Road.
• Accepted a bid for cleaning services from Rick Cochrane which was considerably lower than two other bids. City attorney Larry Bryson said Cochrane, who is a city employee, can be awarded the contract as the low bidder if the council makes a finding that his services offer the lower price.
• The Pay Classification Plan was also discussed with council members agreeing to get city employees at their minimum pay in their grade for some that will mean a cost of living raise of 3.5% while will receive a tenure raise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.