It's no holds barred once again this year for the annual Terror Squad Haunted House adventures.
Designed to make even the bravest adventure hunter have second thoughts, the Terror Squad's unique twist to the Halloween season is back again - marking its debut this weekend at the London-Laurel Rescue Squad location on Fire-Rescue Lane, off Dixie Street in London.
The Haunted House will open on Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. The Haunted House will be open every Friday and Saturday through the month of October, including Halloween night, at 8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Laurel County Health Department has met with the rescue squad members and has formulated some guidelines that will be followed. In a press release, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad released the following statement:
"Our plan is to have reduced seating in our waiting room and make additional seating outside. We are recommending everyone that can wear a mask to do so. All of our staff will be using Halloween masks this year instead of make-up effects.
"This has been our biggest fundraiser for over 20 years and helps to pay for equipment used in emergencies. We really depend on this to be a success to be able to continue providing quality emergency services with modern equipment. Last year had a successful turnout and we hope that this year will be even better given that many other forms of entertainment have been limited due to COVID-19."
Precautions this year will include a tent where thrill seekers can pay for tickets, temperature checks of every person entering the haunted house, mandatory masks and social distancing. London-Laurel Rescue Squad Chief John Allen said that any surfaces touched will be sanitized after each group goes through the winding maze that includes a slide, a tunnel and scores of horrific horror scenes from popular movies.
Another haunting site that has already opened this year is the Fariston Haunted Forest, just off U.S. 25-South, on Shackle Road. The Haunted Forest opens at dusk every Friday and Saturday with admission price of $12 per person. COVID-19 guidelines are in place, which requires participants to have temperature checks and wear masks throughout their visit. Although the souvenir shop will be closed this year, T-shirts, masks, water and soda will be available for purchase. Photos will also have restrictions - no photos with actors will be permitted during the journey through the forest, but photo ops will be available at the end of the tour. Any high touch areas will be sprayed or cleaned between groups and groups will be spaced out to maintain social distancing.
Fariston Haunted Forest will also host a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat on Halloween, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.
For those wishing for a more relaxed fall excursion, Frazier Farms and Hillview Stables offer pumpkin patches, corn mazes and lots of fun.
Hillview Stables, located off KY 229 on Dan Westerfield Road, is another popular site for a Fall Fest excursion that will be open to the public on weekends only through October. A new attraction this year is the camel rides. Whether you choose to visit the petting zoo, take a ride to the pumpkin patch and pick your own personal pumpkin, take a tour through the corn maze or just take in the fall weather, Hillview Stables has a variety of options for family fun, as well as farm fresh products available for purchase. For more information, contact them at (606) 878-0563 or (606) 524-4994.
Frazier Farms was originally listed in this story but they have decided to remain closed this year.
