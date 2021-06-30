It's a long road from Texas to Kentucky, especially when that road is taken via bicycle.
But that's what 19 students from the University of Texas have undertaken over the past several weeks - marking Day 20 of a 70-day trek through the southeastern United States before turning their journey northward when they traveled through London.
Housed at Microtel on KY 192 on Thursday evening, the 19-member club of Texas 4000 launched their expedition from Austin on the Smokey Mountain Route. Early Thursday morning, they left Cumberland Gap and traveled to London, primarily following U.S. 25-E to U.S. 25-S.
Morgan Martinez is one of the members of the Texas 4000 and has been cycling only since October last year. But she, like all members of the club, had to undergo 18 months of training before setting out on her first ride.
"They shut down the tunnel for us to go through - we're only the second team that's ridden through the tunnel," she said.
Martinez's involvement in the cycling club is just another depiction of her concern for others. A nutrition major, Martinez is focused on a healthy lifestyle and her training with the cycling club is just another notch in her journey of achieving that goal.
Greyson Maggio, a bio engineering major at University of Texas, is another team member who has been part of the Texas 4000 for two years. Maggio explained that the founder of the team was a cancer survivor himself and was passionate about funding research and options for other cancer patients.
"You have to go through an application process. Each member has to raise $1,500 - they can sell T-shirts, do a virtual 5K, use social media or even stand on the road holding a sign," he said. "We have to have 15 volunteer hours and go through the training program before we go on our first ride."
Originally set for 4,000 miles, the team rides from Austin to Anchorage. This year, however, the Canadian border was closed due to the COVID pandemic, so riders will travel to the border in Michigan, turn back and ride along the eastern seacoast through Maine, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and back through Tennessee to Austin.
Maggio, who is also a runner, said he got enjoyment from his participation in the ride.
"This is a part of something bigger," he said. "The last 20 days have really been incredible.
The club builds leadership as well as friendship. Maggio and Martinez said none of the team members knew one another before joining the organization, but their 18 months of training had welded some close friendships - and united them with a common goal.
Their stay in London was a welcome change - normally the coordinator of the ride sets the group up with host families. That call went to The Party Palace, owned by Craig Tincher. But Tincher contacted the London Laurel Tourism Commission for a better place to stay, with co-executive director Kelly Burton immediately jumping on the band wagon to host the cyclists here.
"I thought they needed a good place to stay and we got them in here at Microtel," Burton said. "This is centrally located so they can shower, rest and go get some food without having to go too far."
Their journey has led them to places they've never seen before, and their enjoyment comes from meeting the different people along the way. Both Maggio and Martinez said they had never been to Kentucky before and were favorably impressed by the scenery.
"There are a lot of hills here," she said. "And we have been chased by some dogs along the way. Everyone here has big dogs!"
Despite that, she and Maggio both enjoy meeting the different hosts and other people along the way.
"What I like best is meeting people," Martinez said. "We get up every morning and dedicate that day's ride to cancer patients."
"For me, its meeting people and seeing the impact they make on us," Maggio added. "This has been an incredible trip."
The group is usually early to bed and early to rise, Maggio added.
"We go to bed early then get up and start out around 5:30 each morning," he explained. "We'll leave here and head to Lexington, where one of our member's mother has a friend who runs a bed-and-breakfast and we'll stay there overnight."
The group was also thrilled to learn about London and said they planned to return for the Redbud Ride and perhaps the World Chicken Festival.
"We definitely want to come back," Martinez said.
The Texas 4000 is a non-profit, tax exempt organization that focuses on fundraising for cancer. To make a donation or learn more about their mission, visit their website at texas4000.org.
