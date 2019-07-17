LONDON — One of the top 7-on-7 passing tournaments in the state will be held at South Laurel High School Thursday when coach Donnie Burdine’s Cardinals host the 4th Annual Air Assault Battle on the Bluegrass.
Burdine said he’s excited for the event to kick off while anxiously waiting to see the different types of teams his squad will be going up against.
“It has quickly become one of the best tournaments in Kentucky,” he said. “We make sure every player gets a T-shirt, and we make sure every coach gets a small gift bag for participating. The winner receives a trophy and bragging rights until next season.
“We think it is awesome for our kids to meet new people, for our coaches to see some old friends, and for us as a school to be recognized as doing something right when it comes to football,” Burdine added. “It also means we are treating people right when they return year after year, and it continues to grow.”
Burdine explained the passing tournament begins with each team playing three games in each four-team pod.
“We then seed the top 16 teams and take a lunch break,” he said. “Once we return, we play the tournament. It is a single elimination tournament with the final game played on the game field.
“We have teams from all over the state that have signed up to be here,” Burdine added. “Woodford County, West Jessamine, Lynn Camp, Jackson County, Harlan, Taylor County, Leslie County, Rockcastle County, Knott Central, Breathitt County, Madison Southern, Russell, McCreary County, Clay County, Frankfort, Hazard, Lafayette, Bell County, Madison Central, Dunbar, and Knox Central. There may be one or two more teams, and of course us.”
Burdine said participating in the passing tournament will help his team in three areas while also acknowledging the event couldn’t be held without the hard work and dedication of assistant coach Evan Napier.
“First off, we learn to compete with the faster, more athletic teams, in the area,” he said. “No. 2, it allows our quarterback and wide receivers to develop some timing in a game situation with a heavy risk of injury, and No. 3, it gets our skill kids in running, and playing shape without having to run 100s.
“Evan works the event every year from January 15th until tournament time,” Burdine added. “Also, our administration and soccer teams have been very gracious in allowing us the use of their field for the tournament.”
