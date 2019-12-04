Christmas on Main returns for its 30th anniversary throughout Main Street in London this Friday, December 6. The event will see musical performances, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and the 2019 Randy Smith Christmas on Main parade.
From 5 p.m. until the parade at 7 p.m., musicians will play in front of the Laurel County courthouse. Acts include the Ribbon Dance Studio, Gabby Wells, Freedom Point Church, and the London Elementary and Hunter Hills choirs.
After the parade at 8 p.m., the Dave Hummell Jazz Trio will perform at the London-Laurel County Farmers' Market.
As for the Randy Smith Christmas on Main parade, more than 40 groups are planned to bring floats themed after "Songs of Christmas." According to Brittany Cradic, co-director of London Tourism, parade entries will compete to see who can best evoke the sound of the holiday season.
"You could take a song like 'Rocking Around the Christmas Tree' and have a float with kids dancing around a tree," said Cradic. "I think someone has a float based on the movie 'Frozen' and having a song from that play. You can use any popular Christmas song or carol."
Local school groups, church groups and businesses can still apply to be in the parade by filling out an entry form at https://www.londonky.gov/community/christmas-on-main-3/. Three judges will determine the winners.
Mayor Troy Rudder will award the first, second and third-place school groups with $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively. Winning businesses will each receive a placard and the top church group will get a free party at Finley's Fun Center.
At the Farmers' Market, after the parade, the Christmas tree will light up and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be meeting children. The Sacred Grounds Coffee truck will be selling hot coffee and cocoa drinks as well.
"It's a rain or snow event," said Cradic, "so just bundle up and stay warm and we'll have a really good time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.