The conference brings resources to the region that will help grow production, marketing, and business practices of producers and agribusinesses in the region and serves as a networking event for Eastern Kentucky farmers.
The Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (KCARD), Community Farm Alliance (CFA), the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy, Kentucky State University, and the University of Kentucky are partnering to offer the 4th annual Eastern Kentucky Farmer Conference.
The conference will be held at the Morehead Conference Center in Morehead, Kentucky on February 28 and 29, beginning at 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday and 8:30 a.m. EST on Saturday.
Topics for this year’s conference include high tunnel production, GAP and post handling practices, selling in today’s digital market, small fruits production, understanding your processor, no-till vegetable production, livestock management, and many more that you won’t want to miss.
The first Eastern Kentucky Farmer Conference was in February 2017 at the Hindman Settlement School. In attendance were over 100 farmers, service providers, and organizational representatives from across the state. Speakers gave presentations and engaged around a variety of topics including social media marketing, food safety, fiber production, season extension, mobile processing units, and many more. Participants left the two-day conference with resources, tools, and contacts to help them grow their own production. But most importantly, they left feeling better connected with each other, as Eastern Kentuckians, and as farmers.
Since then, the conference has continued with increasing participation and demand for new and innovative speakers. Participants of the 2019 conference said they enjoyed “connecting with purchasers and networking. There was a level of transparency/honesty from all the speakers, that is rare at conferences. People were not afraid to share challenges or things that hadn’t worked for them.” This participant closed their comments with this statement: “I came away from it feeling energized/excited, and just overall, got a LOT of value for the time spent (perhaps more than any other conference that I’ve attended, and I’ve attended lots). Thank you for the investment in our region.”
Day-of registrations are available via cash or check.
Registration includes dinner on Friday, and breakfast and lunch on Saturday. Local farmers and producers will be a priority when sourcing for meals.
To register, please visit the online event page at https://cfaky.org/2020-ekfc/.
For additional questions about the conference, please contact:
Kati Bowman
Marketing and Communications Specialist
Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development
