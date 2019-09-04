7th annual Extraordinary Olympic Challenge to recognize extraordinary athletes

Professional Home Healthcare Agency Inc.'s 7th annual Extraordinary Olympic Challenge will be held at Faith Assembly of God Church in London on Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"It is for individuals that are developmentally challenged, and they are able to participate in a variety of athletic games and win medals," said Brian Lebanion, chief operations officer at Health Directions, Inc. "The event will have developmental games to Olympic activities."
These events include a 15-meter relay, wheelchair races, basketball competitions, soccer and obstacle courses, among other activities. The event will also see a petting zoo that participants can go through, sponsored by the local 4-H program.
There will be booths with games where participants have the chance to win prizes.
According to Lebanion, these activities give those with developmental challenges a sense of camaraderie and support from the community.
"It's a beneficial event for everyone involved, including the volunteers," said Lebanion.
The 7th annual Extraordinary Olympic Challenge is free to the community. To register, click the registration link on the event's Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Extraordinary-Olympics-242885672579905/, or go to https://form.jotform.com/71596017564159.
Faith Assembly Of God Church is located on 390 Faith Assembly Church Road in London.
