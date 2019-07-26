10th annual Pickin' for the Kids to raise funds for underprivileged children

The 10th annual Pickin' for the Kids Bluegrass Concert is being held at the Laurel-London Optimist Club this weekend. All proceeds will go towards the Needy Family Christmas Program, which every year gives out gifts and Christmas dinners to underprivileged children and families during the holiday season.
"Pickin' for the Kids is a two-day bluegrass festival that is our fundraiser for the kids' Christmas meal," said Robert Price, chairmen of the event. "We get around 70 to 75 names from the schools to provide Christmas for them. We take them shopping for clothes and we provide presents for them, and then we give the families a food box. It'll have ham, milk, bread, canned goods — just an assortment of food that we give them."
Price estimated the Needy Family Christmas Program has existed for 25 years. He took charge of the program 17 years ago when no one else was heading it.
"I like just being able to help kids," Price explained. "My dad was a union worker and sometimes they'd be on strike. Things weren't easy around the house sometimes. I just hate to see a child do without food."
Pickin' for the Kids starts with Gospel Night on Friday (today) at 6 p.m. Acts will include Higher Vision, The Jarvis Family, New Junction and One Accord. The concert starts back up on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with performances by The Moron Brothers, Dave Adkins Band, Salt Creek and The Letterbox Boys, among many others.
Tickets are $5 each at the gate on Friday and $15 each at the door on Saturday. Advanced two-day tickets are available at the Optimist Club for $15. Concession will be available throughout each day.
For ticket information, call (606) 309-0879. The Laurel-London Optimist Club is located on 383 Sinking Creek Road in London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.