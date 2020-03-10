The Rotary Clubs of London and Corbin once again invite the public to a night of international dining for a valiant cause. The 12th annual Rotary International Dinner will be held at the Corbin Arena on Saturday, March 28 at 7 p.m.
“At the present time, we have 21 countries to be represented, and we hope to pick up more,” said International Dinner Chairperson Elsa Spurlock. “The intent is to give each guest a taste cuisine from across the world. Most people go around and take a taste because if you don’t take a sample, you don’t know what you’re missing.”
This year’s event will see food samplings representing counties such as Cuba, Mexico, England, Greece, Germany, Italy, Poland, the Dominican Republic, India, Ireland, Japan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkey, and many others. The University of the Cumberlands Jazz Quartet is returning for the night’s musical entertainment.
All net proceeds for the event will go towards the Rotary Foundation’s international polio eradication project. Since 1979, the project has been working to treat and immunize polio across the world. Tickets are $35 individually and $350 for a table of eight.
Tickets can be purchased from the Corbin Arena or members of the London and Corbin Rotary Clubs. Spurlock can be contacted for ticket sales at (606) 231-8993.
