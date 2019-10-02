30th World Chicken Festival hatches bigger and better 

Thousands upon thousands from Kentucky and surrounding states attended the World Chicken Festival, which celebrated its 30th anniversary over the weekend. High temperatures did little to stop the crowd from enjoying new and returning festivities.
"It poured the rain during last year's festival," said Kelly Burton, co-executive director of Laurel County Tourism. "The weather was definitely an improvement this year."
In honor of the event's 30th anniversary, the festival carried the theme of "90s Throwback." Acts such as Sister Hazel and Vertical Horizon sent attendants back to the 90s alternative rock scene.
Additionally, the World Chicken Festival float from the event's very first Grand Parade came out of retirement. Joining was a giant KFC Bucket float -- 14 feet in diameter. Donated by a KFC franchise out of Ashland, the bucket and this year's Colonel Sanders impersonators wowed crowds during the parade's finale.
"The Colonel Sanders Look-A-Like contest had nine contestants this year. We had Colonel Sanders impersonators both local and out of state. It's growing in popularity," said Burton. She added that a lot of positive feedback came through regarding the Colonels mingling amongst the crowd. For next year's festival, Burton wants to put together a committee to brainstorm ideas on how to make the Colonel an even more significant part of the event.
Sanders wasn't the only doppelganger, as this year saw the return of the Mother-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest for the first time in years. Around 30 sets of mothers and daughters competed to see which pairs were the most indistinguishable.
Other returning events include the Run For the Roost 5K Race, which this year saw 120 participants. There was also the Struttin', Cluckin' and Crowin' contest, where contestants prove who's the most chicken with their best impressions of the bird. Going without mention is the ever crowd-pleasing, gut-queasy Hot Wing Eating Contest.
There was also the Chicken Invasion, with local businesses and non-profits decorating wooden chickens and displaying them in front of the courthouse. All proceeds from this event went to the Backpack Program of Laurel County, which works to ensure school children from throughout the county have food on their return home for the weekend.
This year's Karaoke Contest saw Sam 103.9 and Broken Crow studios collaborate to give the winner a recording opportunity. The winner got the chance to record two songs in a professional studio.
A new event, the Culinary Chicken Cook-Off Challenge, saw TV personality chef and Kentucky native Jason Smith team up with Somerset Community College's Culinary Arts Program. Three individuals were picked from the crowd and given were given the chance to make the best chicken dish. Somerset's culinary students guided the participants, showing off the prowess of Somerset's culinary scholars.
"Our contests have really grown over the years, both in becoming more unique and in offering bigger and better prizes," said Burton.
Doubly impressive was how well the festival adapted to the changes in its overall layout. The Town Center, being constructed between East Ninth and East Maple streets next to London Elementary School, led to many things having to be moved around.
"We had to move the Stage of Stars to the location that our regional stage has been in the past," said Burton. "Once the Town Center is completed, the Stage of Stars will be relocated there."
Meanwhile, the World's Largest Stainless Steel Skillet moved to its new permanent location -- 4th /Long Street across from the Detention Center. Stickers of chicken tracks were placed from the courthouse to the skillet to help guide visitors to the new location. Burton said she would like more of those stickers placed throughout the festival next year so that guests from out of town can find everything with ease.
On the topic of the skillet, the new World Chicken Festival logo has the giant pan as its highlight. Burton said it got a lot of positive feedback, with T-shirts of the logo nearly sold out.
"Every year we try to follow the original vision of the World Chicken Festival. We strive to make it an event with family-friendly music and entertainment featuring carnival rides and vendors with a wide variety of goods," said Burton. "None of this could happen if it weren't for the City of London, the Laurel County Detention Center, the work release program, Steve Edge and his road crew, Judge Westerfield, Mayor Rudder and the city council. They all really stepped up and helped. It warms my heart that we have such a great community that comes together and does amazing things. I think it makes London a wonderful place to visit and live in."
