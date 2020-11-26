Through the generous donations of businesses and individuals, this year's Thanksgiving Food Basket drive generated supplies for 400 families for the holiday weekend.
Sister Marge Manning said the community had been outstanding with their donations that supplied the food baskets this year, as donations were lower than in previous years. But through the help of other agencies and individuals, the effort was once again successful.
While in previous years, families waited in line for their baskets, the social distancing requirements this year resulted in families driving to a pickup point, where the food was loaded in their vehicles. Volunteers assisted with the assembly of the food and distribution of the baskets. The effort was coordinated by Manning and LeeAnn Dearner with Hearthside Food Solutions as well as other volunteers.
