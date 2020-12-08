Thanksgiving week results in numerous drug arrests

Although some experts claim the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most worst for intoxicated drivers, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office made several drug-related arrests over the holiday weekend.
Those drug investigations began on Tuesday, Nov. 24 when five people were arrested and suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, Hydrocodone, Gabapentin, Suboxone, Neurotin and glass pipes were confiscated.
Three arrests came during an investigation off Hawk Creek Road, approximately 5 miles west of London. Those were:
• Joshua Baker, 38, of Somerset Rd., London - charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication – controlled substances. He was wanted on a Laurel District Court bench warrant on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.
• Suzanne R. St. John, 36, of Somerset Rd., London - charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; second-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tracy Hicks, 45, of Witt Cemetery Rd., London - charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
Two others arrested on Tuesday off Glenview Road, three miles north of London, during a routine traffic stop, were:
• Zachary Cory McPherson, 31 of York Hwy. in Gainsburg, Tenn., charged with fist-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melisha Maynord, 29 of York Hwy. in Gainsburg, Tenn., charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office on the investigations and arrests were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Bailiff Dennis Gilbert.
Wednesday, Nov. 25 brought six arrests for illegal drug trafficking and stolen property recovered from recent thefts and burglaries in the area.
Those arrested during those investigations were:
• Aaron Brock, 29, of Rally Road in Keavy, arrested off Locust Grove Road, approximately 10 miles west of London and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot: possession of firearm by a convicted felon; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; and public intoxication – controlled substances. Detectives and deputies reported that when they arrived at the residence this subject exited a vehicle with a shotgun in his hands and ran and during the foot pursuit dropped the shotgun onto the ground before being taken into custody. Deputies noted this subject was confirmed as a convicted felon.
• Haley M. Nunn, 20, of Locust Grove Road in London, was arrested off Locust Grove Road, approximately 8 miles west of London after she was found in a vehicle in a driveway there and found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Nunn was charged with fist-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Cody Pruitt, 22, of Locust Grove Road in London, was arrested off Locust Grove Road, approximately 8 miles west of London after this subject ran from Sheriff's investigators and was found in possession of a glass case containing a glass pipe with residue used to smoke methamphetamine. This individual was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense an possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Clontz, 29, of Bentley Road in London, was arrested off Locust Grove Road, approximately 8 miles west of London. Clontz was found in a vehicle there and determined to be under the influence. He was charged with alcohol intoxication.
• Justin Chambers, 39, of Falls Street in London arrested off KY 192 in London after he was found in possession of Xanax bars and had no prescription for the medication.
• Brandon Gray, 38, of O Johnson Road in London, was arrested off O Johnson Road, approximately 5 miles south of London after deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for stolen property on this subject at his residence. Gray fled the residence and was immediately found and arrested charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot. He was additionally charged on a Laurel District Court felony warrant for receiving stolen property $10,000 or more regarding an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel after numerous thefts and burglaries with information on the whereabouts of the stolen property. Sheriff's investigators found stolen property outside the residence, inside the residence, and in an outbuilding of the residence. Sheriff's investigators also located a vehicle allegedly used in the break-ins in the back yard of Gray's residence.
Investigators for the Laurel County Sheriff's office included: Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Dustin Saylor, Deputy Dylan Messer, Bailiff Roy Ball, Bailiff Judy Morgan.
Thanksgiving night did not end in celebration for 34-year-old Josh McIntosh of East Bernstadt, after he was arrested on drug-related charges. His arrest came after Deputies Travis Napier and K-9 Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler stopped a dirt bike traveling off KY 909, miles north of London around 9:15 p.m. McIntosh was reportedly traveling along the roadway with no headlights and tail lights and was using a flashlight to see the road in front of him. After being stopped by deputies, McIntosh was found in possession of Gabapentin, a meth pipe and marijuana. He was charged with careless driving; insufficient headlamps, no registration plates, no operator's license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication – controlled substances.
