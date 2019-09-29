The Browders to perform at Carmichael Community Church

With an unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel, The Browders are bringing their talents to Carmichael Community Church, Sunday evening, October 6, at 6 p.m. The Browders have quickly become one of Christian music’s most acclaimed groups, with numerous #1 hits, been voted breakthrough artist of the year, nominated for dove awards, and opened for such acclaimed acts as The Band Perry, Mercy Me, and Michael English. But their heart remains in reaching hungry souls and sharing the love of Jesus with them. Don't miss the Browders at Carmichael Community Church, US 25 just north of London. Pastor Jeff Lewis welcomes all! Free admission. A love offering will be taken.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.