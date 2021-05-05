Another restaurant opened in downtown London on Friday with The Butcher's Pub on Main Street joining The Abbey and Local Honey as Main Street eateries.
Community leaders gathered at 4 p.m. Friday to celebrate the grand opening of this British-based bar that will be serving food by the end of the month.
Co-owner Cole Atkinson said work on the kitchen area is underway and should offer a unique menu once the equipment is installed in the space formerly occupied by Dreaming Creek Brewery. The food offerings will feature beef from local farmers and craft beer from area breweries.
"We're excited to open here today," Atkinson said. "The kitchen will be open in a month. This is our third location now - we have facilities in Pineville and Williamsburg and we're excited to expand."
The Butcher's Pub will also offer live music three nights per week.
"We will feature live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday - local bands performing live," Atkinson said. "We hope you'll come out and join us."
