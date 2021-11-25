Cold temperatures on Saturday didn't deter volunteers from braving the weather to help people in need.
Volunteers from churches, organizations and individuals convened at The Creek Church on Saturday to distribute food baskets to needy families across the region.
The boxes of food were assembled at God's Pantry Food Bank a couple weeks ago in an effort known as the Basket Brigade. Within a few hours, participants packed over 1,000 boxes with food to supply a family of eight with a Thanksgiving meal. On Saturday, the boxes were among the items distributed that also included a turkey, eggs, onions, margarine and potatoes to add to the boxed and canned food in the boxes. The boxes contained macaroni and cheese, dressing, gravy mix, green beans, a cake mix and icing as well as other food items to assist those facing food insecurity.
God's Pantry Food Bank CEO Mike Halligan was one of those on hand to help with the distribution process, which involved over 500 food baskets being distributed to families in the Laurel, Clay and Knox county areas. Halligan said that several food distribution sites in those counties came to pick up baskets on Friday to distribute locally in their areas.
