The Laurel County Fair pageants were held on Monday evening at the OTG Pavillion at the fairgrounds. The contest began at 5:30 p.m. and included children from newborn to age 5. Little Miss and Master were also crowned during the pageantry along with the Pre-Teen, Teen and Miss pageants following. The winners in those four categories will now compete at the Kentucky State Fair to be held in August.
The Fairest of the Fair: Laurel County Fair Pageants crowns winners
