Did you know that M&M candies were developed by an estranged member of the Mars family, who created Mars candy bars?
Or that M&Ms were once distributed primarily to military personnel?
Those were some of the little known facts presented during "The History of Chocolate" at the Laurel County Public Library on the day when giving and receiving the delectable chocolate candy is a tradition.
Susan Fawbush with the library staff headed the program that gave a brief history of the development of chocolate and its rise to popularity.
While most people think of wars as a bad time in world history, the still popular M&M candies evolved during two wars. The first came during the Spanish War, in which a disgruntled and estranged family member of the Mars family (Forest Mars) noticed people eating chocolate bits that were coated with hardened sugar. The candy was popular because the coating kept the chocolate from melting. Forest Mars had left the family business in 1932 but developed his own brand of hard shelled candy coating over chocolate by 1941 when World War II raged on. He teamed with a member of another "candy family" - Bruce Murray, the son of Hershey's chocolate's CEO, to make the candy, which they then sold to the military. With Mars and Murray, thus came the M&M mark on each candy piece.
But Murray wanted out of the contract with Mars after a few years, with Mars gratefully buying out Murray's share of the company for $1 million. Mars then went on to sell the candies to the U.S. military as the first big contract. But the sweet candies were loved by more than just military personnel, and after Murray left the company, Mars went on to distribute the candy to the public - and establishing a long history of most loved candy.
It was in the 1950s that the slogan of "M&Ms melt in your mouth, not in your hand" was established and by 1980, M&Ms were being exported across the world. But the ruling of the FDA that red food coloring contained cancer-causing ingredients ended the production of red M&Ms for the period of 1976 through 1987. New technology, however, created red color without the carcinogenic qualities and the red M&Ms came back on the market in 1987. Other technology, such as the space ventures, sent M&Ms into space in 1981, making it the first candy to go into space.
The Tootsie Roll has just as interesting background as M&Ms. The rolled chocolate candy was popular with military personnel in the North Korean Reservoir and was shipped to troops. But the frigid winter weather played havoc with military supplies, causing pipes to freeze and complicate missions in that area.
It was then that military personnel realized the pliable nature of the Tootsie Roll could have other uses. Placing the candy in their mouths until it softened, military personnel then used the taffy-like candy to seal cracks in the pipes.
During rationing and lack of supply delivery over land during wartime, it become common to drop supplies to military and civilians by planes. Gail Halvorsen was one of the Army air crew who delivered supplies, especially candy, which earned him the name of "The Candy Bomber." Halvorsen would fly low over populated areas and drop boxes of candy, tied to parachutes to the public. Even after his military duty had ended, Halvorsen continued his missions to supply the sweet treats to children - even continuing contact with many of the children until their adulthood.
Halvorsen said his motto was much like that of the military - "Fulfillment in life comes from service" and "Service before self", which is also now part of the International Rotary Club's motto.
The Reese's Cup was also featured during the presentation - with actor/singer/director Robby Benson and "Happy Days" star Donny Most merging their respective chocolate and peanut butter concoctions into one treat.
Although Valentine's Day has passed, the history of chocolate and its continuing popularity continues throughout the year, every year.
