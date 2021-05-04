John Riley didn't play basketball in school.
In fact, he didn't pick up the game until he was an adult.
But once he started playing, he would stop at nothing to get a game going, whether it be just one-on-one, showing another person how to play, or practicing his own unique hook shot. He played anywhere he could - at the court at Farmers Market, at the Wellness Park, at churches and gyms across the county. As often as not, he'd slip out from work for a couple hours to try his skills out on the court with a family member or friend.
Now his dedication to the sport and his family and friends is being honored by a bench named in his honor.
On Saturday, Riley's family and friends joined together to dedicate a bench in his name at the Wellness Park - a place he played often to dedicate a bench in his honor. Riley died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack in 2019 at age 54 - just after he had played some basketball at the Wellness Park before going home. His nephew, Jaythus Riley, came up with the idea to dedicate a park bench in Riley's honor, working with the London City Council to do so.
Councilman Daniel Carmack and Parks and Recreation director Mackey Williams were on hand Saturday morning for the dedication. Carmack said he didn't know Riley that well, but his legacy was being honored to commemorate the impact he had on his family and friends. The bench, positioned between the two front basketball courts, bears a plaque in Riley's honor. Family members also brought a basketball with Riley's signature as part of the dedication display.
Jack Riley, John's brother, described him as "the mechanic of the family," adding tales how John would often leave his mechanic work to go play ball, then return and finish the job. But he never wavered in helping out family and friends if they needed a tune-up, repair work or just general mechanic service. In fact, he worked as a mechanic for Bill's Repair for 34 years.
"John worked at basketball. He had the wildest looking shot - a hook shot. Even at 54 years old, he played basketball every day and taught people to play," he added. "He was an example that if you work hard enough - not just at ball - but at anything, you could achieve it."
"He had love in his heart," Jack said. "He was an organ donor - he donated all his organs to help someone else. He's still giving to others."
Riley said the family and friends hope to raise money for a scholarship honoring John Riley's memory - a scholarship that will benefit both a North and South Laurel graduate.
Jaythus Riley said his uncle had a huge impact on his life.
"We wanted to do this because of his love and basketball," he said.
"I never really wanted to play, but he impacted me a lot," Jaythus continued. "I played for North Laurel, and I wouldn't be where I am today without him."
