The origin of the iconic World's Largest Stainless Steel Skillet 

The new World Chicken Festival logo is focusing on what for many is the most iconic piece from the event: The World's Largest Stainless Steel Skillet. The current frying pan is a 10-foot, 6-inch diameter of hot rolled stainless steel. Weighing 700 pounds total, the skillet is 8-inches deep, holds 300 gallons of oil and can cook 600 quarters of chicken at once. This skillet, however, is the second made for the chicken festival.
"There was a company back then named London Bucket. It was owned by Harold Smith. And Harold came out just after the festival had been out there and gave us this skillet for us to display," said Ken Harvey, former tourism commissioner and the original World Chicken Festival coordinator.
London Bucket Co., which Harvey said used to sit on 4th Street, worked on heating and air conditioning, as well as sold plumbing supplies. Harold asked his son, John Smith, to construct the first World's Largest Skillet for the event.
"When my father was part of the ownership in London Bucket, my father and uncle, they all approached me and asked if I could do it because I worked there part-time welding. I told them 'sure, not a problem.' I asked what size and how big," said John Smith.
The first skillet was made of hot rolled steel. Smith explained that since the skillet was a display-piece, they decided on that form of steel opposed to the more cooking-friendly stainless steel.
"I had Bargo Vaults bend the metal for me in four pieces," Smith continued. "I did the rest of the welding and put the round edge on it. I'd say the rest of the welding took me about two weeks. The weight was the only major difficulty, what with turning the mounting brackets and so forth on the bottom of it."
According to Smith, the first skillet was four sheets of sheared hot rolled steel. Bargo Vaults, a company in London specializing in metal burial caskets, used a brake press to put an 8-inch bend on the skillet. From there, a flat piece of 11-gauge hot rolled steel was sheared for size and tack-welded onto the rounded seam.
The skillet was then welded one last time for smoothness.
"It was truly an honor to be apart of the construction of the first World's Largest Skillet," said Smith. "It's always a joy when I get to see it. It still looks good."
This first skillet was introduced during the 1992 World Chicken Festival. By 1999, the current stainless steel skillet was manufactured and introduced by Logan Steel and Jeff Williams Welding.
"In one of the tourism commission's brainstorming sessions, we said 'well, we need to cook in it,'" Harvey explained. "So we went and made a stainless steel one that is still used today."
The World's Largest Stainless Steel Skillet will continue to attend the Chicken Festival. It will serve drumstick meals for $5, chicken breast snacks for $8 and chicken breast meals for $10. It will be during the World Chicken Festival starting Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., and the following Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
