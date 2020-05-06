History calls the 1920s "The Roaring 20s" and staff and students at South Laurel High School were playing on that for this year's prom theme.
But when in-person classes and groups of 10 and under were banned by Gov. Andy Beshear during the coronavirus outbreak, the theme was changed to "The Rolling 20s" so students could drive through the campus and see teachers, with the option to wear their prom attire.
The crowd was relatively small and traffic was sporadic during the three hours set aside on Friday evening, but several students came by for some limited socialization with their teachers.
SLHS teacher Ashley Deaton assisted in coordinating the event that featured Oasis Music to provide music for the event. Deaton said one of the students on the Prom Committee came up with the idea to change the theme to reflect the drive-thru prom.
The teachers attending were set up throughout the parking lot behind the high school, some bearing signs and all waving and greeting their students, mindful of keeping social distancing in place. Students participating were not permitted to exit their vehicles but several did stop and talk to teachers positioned in the parking areas.
"We just wanted to do something for them because we feel bad over how this year has ended," Deaton said. "We thought this might give the students a chance to come by and see their teachers again and dress up if they want. This was just something we wanted to do for them."
