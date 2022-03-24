The princesses were out in full force on Saturday, gathering at the London Community Center for The Royal Ball.
Clad in their best princess costumes, little girls of all ages flocked to the event where they, too, were given the royal treatment.
The event was organized by Misty Miles to give girls the opportunity to meet the princesses they see on TV and movies. And Miles skipped no stops - the event first hosted a coronation ceremony in which each participant received a crown and posed for pictures with the princesses. They were also treated to a makeover, making crafts at the sand table, toys and Scentsy products as well as clothing items.
The event included a dance where the girls learned how to do The Princess Pokey and other dances,
"These girls see the princesses and dream about being one," Miles said. "Today, everyone is a princess."
