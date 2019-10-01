Just in time for the fall season comes a premier clothing shop to the London area.
The Runway opened last week with the same atmosphere and personal customer service as its sister store, Paperdolls.
The hues of brown, orange and yellow and the forever popular black are displayed as abundantly as the usual colors of a Kentucky autumn, while darker pinks, red and black
The store was formally located in downtown Corbin, but recently moved to its London location by owner Judy House. House said she loved the Corbin location, but she wanted the store closer so she could provide the customer service that she has instilled with that store.
"I bought the store in Corbin and I loved that location because Corbin has a great downtown area. But I wasn't able to give it the same attention I wanted," she said. "I want to know my customers and running a business in London, I didn't have the chance to give my customers there the attention they needed."
House has always prided herself in providing one-on-one service to her customers, so when an opportunity arose to relocate The Runway next door to Paperdolls, House jumped on the bandwagon.
The Runway offers the same quality clothing and accessories offered at Paperdolls, with store manager Stacy Waddell on hand to provide that personal service not found in many larger retail stores. With House right next door at Paperdolls, the two stores compliment each other and give House the chance to know the customers of both businesses.
"I like to know who my customers are, what they like and what they don't," House said. "I want to know who I'm buying for and their styles."
The Runway offers popular brands of both clothing and accessories. The clothing lines include Mysteree, Habitat, Him & Thread, Articles of Society, Cut and Tribal. Accessories compliment the styles of Romance, Mudpie, Mestiere, and Core.
With fitting rooms and large mirrors, The Runway allows customers to see if their style compliments their tastes while the staff provides the personal service to assist with selecting that perfect outfit for any occasion. It also features an area that enhances a cozy, comfortable atmosphere with a couch and loveseat that resonates that "homey" feeling.
House said she looks forward to this new opportunity to continue the personal service that has defined her success with Paperdolls.
The Runway is open on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the store or call (606) 877-5839.
