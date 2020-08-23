The season for sports-related injuries: Prevention and protection 

Summer is the time of year when many children and adults participate in sports or recreational activities, either individually or in organized leagues. While these activities provide an outlet to be active and gather with friends, they can also lead to unexpected and lasting injuries.
An estimated 8.6 million sports-related injuries occur across the country each year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These injuries can range from mild to acute to even life-threatening. Common sports-related injuries include concussions, contusions, dislocations and fractures, with the most routine being sprains and strains.
Sprains are injuries to the ligaments, whereas strains are injuries to the muscles. Sprains occur when a ligament, or the flexible band of tissue that connect bones, or bones and cartilage, is stretched or torn. These injuries occur most often to the wrists, ankles or knees.
There are different types of strains, perhaps the most common sports-related injury. A strain occurs when a muscle or tendon, a tough cord of tissue that connects muscles to bones, is twisted, pulled or torn, which is often caused by overuse, force or stretching.
The most common examples of strains include tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, lumbar strain, jumper's knee and runner's knee. Tennis elbow is caused by damage to the tendons that bend the wrist backward away from the palm, while golfer's elbow is caused by damage to the tendons that bend the wrist toward the palm. A lumbar strain is damage to the tendons and muscles in the lower back, commonly caused by weightlifting or twisting. Jumper's knee is an overuse of the knee joint, oftentimes from too much jumping. Runner's knee can be caused by a certain way of running or walking and forces the kneecap to not move well with the femur or thigh bone.
A majority of acute sports injuries can be treated at home within the first 48-72 hours of the accident occurring using the P.R.I.C.E. method, which is an acronym for protection, rest, ice, compression and elevation. If the condition worsens or if there are signs of serious injury, it's then best to seek professional medical care and attention.
It is important to remember to stretch and increase flexibility, before and after participating in sports, and to always remain cautious to not overstretch the muscles and cause more harm. Always be mindful of avoiding "playing through the pain," which can lead to lasting pain and injuries.
If you have experienced a sports-related injury in the past and still experience pain today, don't wait for an annual visit to talk to a physician. Identifying points of pain and seeking medical treatment early is key to living a life that's pain-free.
